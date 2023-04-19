Shimla, Apr 19 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday asked IAAS officer trainees to always keep in mind the well-being of the citizens and ensure fairness in their approach.

The President was addressing the officer's trainees of the Indian Audit & Accounts Service (IAAS) of 2021 and 2022 batches at the National Academy of Audit and Accounts here.

The role of the supreme audit institution is not just limited to providing oversight but also to providing necessary inputs to informed policy making, Murmu said and added the CAG through the Indian Audit and Accounts Department and its able officers has been effectively pursuing both these objectives.

"It is incumbent upon you to continue to uphold the ideals of the Constitution and work with integrity and commitment towards nation-building," the President said.

The Indian Audit and Accounts Service has an widespread presence across the country, in order to achieve uniformity in financial reporting, accountability, and providing assurance to the organs of governance about the use of the public resources, she said.

"You should ensure the highest levels of integrity and knowledge both in professional and personal spheres. The primary objective of audit should be to improve the processes and policies rather than to be a fault-finding exercise. Therefore, it is essential to communicate the audit recommendations with clarity and conviction," the President asked the officer trainees.

This, Murmu said will help reform and refine the public services and their delivery for the maximum benefit of the citizens.

"You should always keep in mind the well-being of the citizens of the country and ensure fairness in your approach. You will be contributing in a big way in India's further ascent and development in Amrit Kaal," she added.

The President said the One Indian Audit & Accounts Department One System (OIOS), a web-enabled IT application with support for multiple languages and a mobile app, is a praiseworthy initiative in line with the vision of Digital India.

"Technologies such as blockchains, data analytics, virtual audit rooms etc. can be used widely for ensuring transparency and compliance. But technology cannot and should not replace the need for human intervention.

"You, the young officers should understand the value of human touch and sensitivity towards issues concerning the nation and its citizens, while taking decisions and implementing policies," she said.

Murmu also urged the officers to contribute positively through constructive criticism and critical thinking towards ensuring improvement and efficiency in the governance system.

