Chandigarh, Sep 2 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday condoled the demise of veteran journalist and former Rajya Sabha MP Chandan Mitra (65), who passed away in New Delhi.

"Saddened to know about the passing away of senior journalist & former Rajya Sabha MP Chandan Mitra ji. I fondly remember my old association with him. May Almighty grant strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss and grant eternal peace to the departed soul," Singh said in a tweet.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also condoled the demise of Mitra, who died at his south Delhi residence late on Wednesday after a long ailment. He was 65.

Mitra, who worked for various newspapers, including the Times of India and the Hindustan Times, before he became the editor of The Pioneer in his long career as a journalist, is survived by wife Shobori Ganguly and two sons, Kushan and Shakya.

The death of the columnist and raconteur, known for his sharp views on politics and also for his abiding love for old Hindi film music, was condoled by a host of political leaders as well as by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

