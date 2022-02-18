Patiala (Punjab) [India], February 18 (ANI): Day after the campaigning for Punjab Assembly elections concluded, former CM Captain Amarinder Singh assured that if his government is formed in the state then he will implement once again all the schemes which have been discontinued by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

He released a video message on Friday thanking the people of the state for love and support to him.

Also Read | AQFiT W9 QUAD BT Affordable Smartwatch Launched at Rs 2,999.

Singh tweeted, "My appeal to the people of Patiala as we conclude the campaign for the 2022 assembly election today. I am grateful for all your love and support always & will continue to ensure our historic city is well looked after!"

In a two-minute video message to the Punjab people, he said, "Patiala was formed in 1763 and over the years, the city has turned into a big city. The people of Patiala maintain peace and tranquillity adhering to the culture of Patalawi. During my tenure as the CM, the government invested Rs 1,800 crore for the development of the city."

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath Govt Withdraws Notice to Anti-CAA Protesters Seeking To Recover Damages in Uttar Pradesh.

He further said, "Some of the schemes started during my tenure was discontinued by incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi. Providing water supply through tubewell will be stopped if the Punjab Lok Congress-BJP government forms the government and water supply will be supplied directly from the river. In order to maintain the cleanliness within the city premises, milk diaries will be set up outside Patiala. I hope we form the next government in the state so that the remaining work can be completed." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)