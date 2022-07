Baltal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 9 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force officials on Saturday said that all forces including NDRF, CRPF, SDRF, Army, and JKP mountain rescue teams were promptly rescuing the pilgrims from the cloudburst affected spots and informed that sun can solidify the clayey debris which would increase problems for the rescuers to evacuate people.

"All forces including NDRF, CRPF, SDRF, Army, JKP mountain rescue teams are trying to save and evacuate people/bodies stuck in the huge amount of debris that's fallen. Debris is clayey, if the Sun comes out it'll solidify which will be problematic," said IG, CRPF, Charu Sinha.

She also informed that over 200 patients were being treated every day.

"We have set up a makeshift hospital here and are getting over 200 patients here every day, have treated almost 1400 in the past week. All those who are serious are being shifted to the main hospital in Baltal," she added.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing rescue and relief operations at Amarnath cave, informed the officials on Saturday.

A two-minute silence was also observed during the meeting to pay tribute to devotees who lost their lives in the incident.

"Rescue and relief operation is in full swing. Teams from Army, Air Force, CAPFs, and NDRF doing a commendable job to clear debris within the shortest time. Admin is providing all facilities. I request Yatris to stay put in camps. We're trying our best to restore the Yatra at the earliest," read an official release from the LG's office.

Earlier, as many as 35 pilgrims were discharged following treatment, informed the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) Officials on Saturday.

"35 pilgrims have been discharged following treatment. 17 people are getting the treatment and are likely to get discharged tonight. All safe and healthy," said Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) Officials.

The critically injured patients were airlifted to Srinagar.

"Critically injured people were airlifted to Srinagar. 2 people who were buried but were alive were rescued. We're taking all precautionary steps. 41 missing as per Jammu and Kashmir police out of which some were rescued. Yatra may resume within a day or two," said DG, CRPF, Kuldiep Singh.

At least 16 people have died in the cloud burst incident near the holy shrine of Amarnath, informed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) DG Atul Karwal on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Karwal said, "There are 16 confirmed deaths, about 40 still seem to be missing. There is no landslide, but the rain continues, though no problem in rescue work. Four NDRF teams with over 100 rescuers in rescue work. Besides, Indian Army, BSF, SDRF, CRPF and others continue with the rescue operation."

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) official on Saturday informed that rescue operation has been intensified in the Amarnath cloud burst incident.

Speaking to ANI, Vivek Kumar Pandey, PRO, ITBP said, "Rescue operation has been intensified, around 30-40 people are still missing we have got information from the local administration.

The weather is clear near the Amarnath cave. The injured people have been brought to the base using helicopters. Yatra is still on hold and we are advising people not to move ahead."

The Indian Air Force has deployed 2 ALH Dhruv and Mi-17 V5 helicopters each from Srinagar for the rescue operations at the Amarnath cave site. One AN-32 and Ilyushin-76 transport aircraft are on standby in Chandigarh for further requirements, IAF officials informed on Saturday.

In a statement, the ITBP said, "Most of the yatris who were stranded near Holy cave area due to flash flood last evening have been shifted to Panjtarni. ITBP had expanded its Route opening and protection parties from Lower Holy cave to Panjtarni. The evacuation continued till 3.38 AM. No yatri is left on the track. About 15,000 people were safely shifted till now."

Meanwhile, Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General ADS Aujla reached the cloudburst-affected areas near the Amarnath cave.

A cloudburst struck the holy cave area of Amarnath on Friday which resulted in a heavy discharge of water in the 'Nallah', adjoining the holy cave. (ANI)

