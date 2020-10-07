Dehradun, October 7: The Ambani family has donated Rs five crore to Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board to help it tide over financial losses suffered by it amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The donation was made by Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Group chairman Mukesh Ambani on the request of the board's Additional CEO B D Singh, the media cell of the board said on Wednesday.

Singh had requested the Ambanis to extend a helping hand to the board to pay salaries to its employees, it said quoting Singh.

The request was immediately accepted, it said.

