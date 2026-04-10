Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 10 (ANI): Gurudwara representatives today invited BRS Working President and MLA Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) to the 'Khalsa Sajna Diwas - Baisakhi' celebrations, which will be grandly organised next week under the auspices of Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet.

A delegation led by Ameerpet Gurudwara Committee President S Darshan Singh, facilitated by former minister Sri Talasani Srinivas Yadav, paid a courtesy call on KTR and handed over the invitation card for the celebrations.

Also Read | West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Amit Shah Promises UCC Within 6 Months If BJP Comes to Power, Releases 'Sankalp Patra' in Kolkata (Watch Video).

On this occasion, they requested him to attend as the Chief Guest for the main event scheduled to be held on Tuesday, April 14, at 1:30 PM at the Sri Guru Gobind Singhji Multipurpose Sports Complex (Municipal Play Grounds) in Ameerpet.

The committee representatives explained that Gurbani Kirtans and other spiritual programs will be performed by prominent religious preachers arriving from Punjab, and approximately 8,000 to 8,500 devotees are expected to attend these celebrations.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Is the Fitment Factor Finalised? What Employees Need To Know.

They requested KTR to participate in this festival, which is celebrated with utmost sanctity by the Sikh community, and seek the blessings of Guru Saheb. Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet committee members and other representatives participated in this event.

Also called Vaisakhi, the festival marks the beginning of the Punjabi and Sikh New Year and is mainly celebrated in North India, especially in Punjab. It also signals the start of the harvest season.

On April 13, 1919, the Jallianwala Bagh massacre happened, which remains one of the darkest chapters in India's colonial history. The massacre marked a turning point in India's freedom struggle and is remembered as a symbol of courage and resistance.

The massacre occurred in Amritsar, Punjab, where thousands had gathered at Jallianwala Bagh during the festival of Baisakhi. The gathering was also meant to peacefully protest against the Rowlatt Act and demand the release of leaders Dr Satyapal and Dr Saifuddin Kitchlew. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)