India News | Amid COVID-19 Scare, Woman Dies a Day After Delivering Twins

Noida (UP), May 26 (PTI) Amid COVID-19 scare, a 32-year-old woman died in Greater Noida a day after delivering twins, according to the government hospital where she was admitted.

She had tested positive for COVID-19 at a private lab but was found negative at a government lab in Greater Noida, the hospital said.

The woman, who tested negative for COVID-19, was a resident of Chhalera village and admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) on Saturday and died on Monday.

"She did not have any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 and was full-term twin pregnancy with COVID positive report from a private lab. Her sample for COVID-19 was sent to GIMS Molecular lab at the time of admission," GIMS Director Dr Brigadier (retired) Rakesh Gupta said.

"She was taken up for emergency caesarean section for twin pregnancy with breach presentation with fetal distress on the night of May 23. She was kept in ICU postoperatively," Gupta said in a statement.

He said the twin babies, both male, were apparently healthy and shifted to nursery in Child PGI in Noida.

Meanwhile, the woman's report of COVID by the GIMS molecular lab for RT PCR came negative. She was considered negative for COVID-19, he said.

However, Gupta said that on May 24 afternoon the woman's condition suddenly deteriorated and she started gasping for breath.

"She was immediately intubated and put on ventilator and vasopressor support. She was also given blood transfusion. She died in the early Monday morning," the senior doctor said.

"The cause of death was complications of delivery," he added.

