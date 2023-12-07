Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 7 (ANI): Amid flood-like situation in Tamil Nadu's Chennai due to heavy rainfall caused due to Cyclone Michaung, more than 700 people were shifted to safer locations by the flood relief teams of the Indian Navy.

"With more than 700 people shifted to safer locations, the Flood Relief Teams have continued to render assistance to the stranded people in submerged colonies of Pallikaranai, Thoraipakkam, Perumbakkam and Velachery in Chennai", the Navy said on Thursday.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) continued to provide relief materials in the affected areas across Chennai on Thursday morning. IAF's helicopter was seen dropping relief packages in different areas on Thursday morning.

Earlier, during the operations on Wednesday, IAF dropped a total of 2,300 kg of relief material in the flood-affected areas.

The IAF was working in liaison with the Tamil Nadu government while the relief materials were being provided by various agencies in the state.

Several areas in Chennai including a petrol pump in the Pallikaranai area, Jerusalem College of Engineering remain inundated on Thursday as the city continues to face massive waterlogging.

The waterfalls at the Kodaikanal Hills in Dindigul district swell due to recent rainfalls in the state.

An EMU service, after the normal pattern of services resumed, leaves Chennai Central (MMC) station for Tiruttani on Thursday.

Transportation services were halted in the southern state due to Cyclone Michaung.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh left from New Delhi for Chennai on Thursday to assess the prevailing flood situation in the wake of Cyclone 'Michaung'.

"Leaving New Delhi for Chennai to assess the flood situation caused to 'Michaung' Cyclone in Tamil Nadu. Shall conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas and also review the situation with the State Government," Rajnath Singh posted on X.

Singh will be accompanied by Thangam Thennarasu, the state Finance Minister and chief secretary, during his aerial survey of the flood-affected areas.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan, will also accompany the Defence Minister during his aerial survey.

After his aerial visit, the Defence Minister will hold a meeting with Chief Minister MK Stalin and review the relief work being carried out by various agencies in the state.

As Chennai grappled with the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, the Indian Air Force continued relief operations in the city until sunset on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu on Thursday due to severe flooding in several parts of these districts in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung.

Schools and colleges in six taluks -- Pallavaram, Tambaram, Vandalur, Thiruporur, Chengalpattu, and Thirukazhukundram -- will remain closed on Thursday.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an immediate interim relief fund of Rs 5060 crores.

CM Stalin also requested the PM to send a central team to review the damages caused by the Cyclone in the state. (ANI)

