New Delhi (India), March 4 (ANI): At a time when the Russia-Ukraine tensions have led to a global crisis, India on Friday announced the postponement of its Defence exhibition 'Defexpo-2022' which was scheduled to be held from March 10-14 in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

More than 1,000 companies from different countries including the US, Russia, France and other parts of Europe were supposed to take part in the biennial event.

"Due to logistics problems being experienced by participants, the DefExpo-2022 proposed to be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat from March 10 till March 14 is postponed. The new dates will be communicated in due course," Defence Ministry spokesperson Bharat Bhushan Babu said in a statement.

The DefExpo is held every two years at different locations and it helps Indian companies showcase their military products to the global market. The global firms also showcase their products at the event.

The last DefExpo was held in Lucknow while the last previous editions were held in Chennai and Goa. Prior to that, the DefExpo was always held in the national capital. (ANI)

