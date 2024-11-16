Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 16 (ANI): BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan questioned Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over the "shocking" statement of Ghulam Ahmad Mir's promise of providing LPG cylinders at Rs 450 to "infiltrators."

He also asked why has the Congress party not taken any action against Mir who is Congress Jharkhand in-charge.

Kesavan told ANI, "Why are Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge speechless over the shocking statement of Ghulam Ahmed Mir which has literally rolled out the red carpet for the illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators into Jharkhand? Do they endorse this dangerous doctrine of giving impetus to these illegal infiltrators who destroy the lives and livelihoods of a Tribal Community there?

He asked, "Why have they not condemned this preposterous statement which equates and normalized the illegal immigrants with the citizens and why have they not taken action against him?..."

A controversy erupted after Mir made the pre-poll promise of providing LPG cylinders at Rs 450 for all, including "infiltrators."

In his video, Mir said, "As soon as the government is formed, from December 1, the price of a gas cylinder will be just Rs 450 for everyone, whether he is Hindu, Muslim, or an infiltrator."

The statement continues to stir political debate as Jharkhand prepares for the second phase of the assembly elections.

Voting for the first phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections concluded on November 13, with voting held in 43 out of the state's 81 seats.

Elections on the remaining 38 seats will be conducted on November 20. The counting will be held on November 23. (ANI)

