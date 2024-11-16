Phagwara, November 16: Three members of a family were killed on the spot while two others sustained serious injuries on Saturday after a bike-driven cart and a private bus collided head-on near Jagjitpur village on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road, police said. Poor visibility triggered by a thick layer of smog is believed to be the reason behind the fatal accident, they added. Tengpora Road Accident Caught on Camera: 2 Dead, 1 Injured After Thar Collides Head-On With Tipper In Srinagar, Videos Surface.

According to the police, the five-member family was travelling on a bike-cart to Hoshiarpur when a private bus hit their vehicle head-on. Three of the passengers, including a child, died on the spot while two others sustained critical injuries. The deceased have been identified as Garib Dass (30), his mother Phoollwati (45), and his son Manpreet Singh (1), all residents of Hoshiarpur. Dehradun Road Accident: Video Shows Students Dancing, Drinking Before Tragic Collision With Truck That Claimed Lives of 6 in Uttarakhand.

Dass' critically injured wife Rajni and daughter Gurpreet Kaur were taken to the civil hospital in Phagwara from where they were shifted to the civil hospital in Hoshiarpur, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)