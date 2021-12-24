Raipur, Dec 24 (PTI) Amid the Omicron scare, the Chhattisgarh government on Friday issued fresh guidelines for holding religious and social functions to stop the spread of the COVID-19 infection.

The fresh guidelines have been laid down in a letter issued by the state's General Administration Department (GAD) to Divisional Commissioners, Inspector Generals of Police (IGP), District Collectors and Superintendents of Police (SPs).

"As per the order, to contain the spread of Omicron, a new variant of coronavirus, functions to be held during social and religious festivals and New Year will have an upper limit of 50 per cent of the venue," an official said.

Till Thursday, Chhattisgarh has recorded 10,07,517 COVID-19 cases, including 13,596 deaths, with the active tally being 302 after 9,93,619 people recovered.

However, no case of the Omicron variant has been detected in the state so far, officials said.

