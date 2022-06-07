New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) came to the defence of Nupur Sharma, who was expelled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over her controversial remarks against the minorities, and said that the court will decide whether her statement is legal or illegal.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Alok Kumar, International Working President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, said, "Whether Nupur Sharma's statement is legal or illegal would be decided by the court. But are those violent demonstrations taking place across the country without waiting for the court's verdict as per law?"

"Nupur Sharma participated in a debate where disrespectful things were being spoken about Hindu deities. They said things like Hindus worship stones found on roads and Shivling was also described as a fountain. During the heated debate, Nupur said something. Whether it is legal or illegal, it is a crime or not, and it will be decided by the court," he added.

The VHP leader also expressed concern over violent demonstrations over Nupur's remarks without waiting for the court's decision and said some people are taking the law into their own hands.

"Violent demonstrations are taking place all over the country without waiting for the court's decision, is it allowed under the rule of law. It is being said openly that tongue will be chopped off if anybody says something about the Prophet... People speaking in this language are taking the law into their own hands. And I think this is a matter of concern in the country," he said.

Kumar further said that the police will register an FIR based on complaints against Nupur's comments and investigate it. "After that, the court will hear it and finally people should accept the court's decision."

Reacting to AIMIM chief Asauddin Owaisi's demand to arrest Nupur Sharma, he said, "The arrest is not made based on anyone's demand. The arrest is made according to the law. What Nupur Sharma has said is on camera. The police do not need anything to investigate it. They can listen to what is said on camera, assess it and file a report. So why is he talking about the arrest at this stage?" (ANI)

