Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 9 (ANI): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of North Frontier Railway (NFR) has significantly strengthened its security protocols at stations, trains, and railway premises amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

With an increased focus on passenger safety in the current national security environment, these measures are designed to address threats such as child trafficking, human trafficking, drug incidents, stone pelting and other untoward events.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, said that, RPF, in close collaboration with railway authorities, is actively enhancing security and surveillance across the entire network.

This includes coordinated joint patrolling with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and local law enforcement agencies to ensure a secure environment at railway stations and along track routes.

"As part of its intensified security efforts, NFR has successfully conducted coordinated mock drills at important railway stations in collaboration with district administrations. These drills, which included air siren alerts and blackout protocols, were aimed at testing and enhancing emergency response preparedness. In line with its commitment to passenger safety, NFR has reinforced women's security by deploying strengthened Anti-Crime Patrol (ACP) units and dedicated women's security teams. Anti-Trafficking Operations have also been intensified to curb illegal activities and safeguard the dignity and security of all travellers," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

He further said that, in a recent incident, on May 8, while carrying out routine duties on Tripura Sundari Express, RPF of NFR displayed exceptional vigilance. During an empty general coach inspection, they found two unclaimed bags on the upper berth.

Upon investigation, the bags contained eight pistols and 16 magazines. RPF team immediately secured the firearms and transferred them to the RPF Post at Agartala for further legal action.

Later that day, the Director General (Intelligence), Tripura, visited Agartala Railway Station to review the incident and the successful seizure. During the inspection, the DG personally appreciated RPF Jawans Anjan Pal and Ashim Aich for their quick and effective action in ensuring railway security.

"NFR remains fully dedicated to enhancing the safety and security of passengers and railway assets. Continuous improvements are being made to strengthen security measures in response to evolving challenges. The RPF, with unwavering diligence and a deep commitment to public safety, consistently takes proactive steps to ensure a secure and reliable railway environment for all travellers," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said in a statement. (ANI)

