New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday expressed sadness over the blast at a chemical factory in Telangana's Sangareddy, which killed at least 12 people and injured many. He also stated that the NDRF team, along with the local administration, is continuing rescue operations.

"Saddened by the tragic accident in a chemical factory in Sangareddy, Telangana. The NDRF team rushed to the spot immediately and is continuing the rescue operation along with the local administration," Amit Shah said in a post on X.

"My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the swift recovery of those injured," Shah added.

Earlier in the day, Director General of the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services, Y Nagi Reddy, stated that rescue officials are currently unsure of the number of people trapped under the debris.

He added that, according to industrial experts, the blast occurred during the air handling and drying of Microcrystalline cellulose.

"Today, at around 9.48 am, there was a blast in the drying unit at Sigachi Pharma Company. The explosion led to a fire. A total of 12 people have died and 35 are injured in the incident," Nagi Reddy told reporters after visiting the accident site.

"As per industrial experts, the incident happened during the air handling/drying of Microcrystalline cellulose. We are currently unsure of the number of people under the debris," he added.

Rescue operations, including those by NDRF, are currently underway.

Telangana Ministers Venkatswamy and Damodar Raja Narasimha also visited the site today.

Speaking to the media, Venkatswamy said that currently, 12 people are in critical condition, whose treatment is underway.

"Nearly 63 people reported for work at this factory this morning. Initially, it was said that a reactor blast had occurred in the factory. We have just visited the site, and we now know that it was not a reactor blast," he said.

"The factory incharge also lost his life in the accident. There is no one here who can tell what exactly happened out of the 63 people who reported here in the morning. We have learned that eight people have died. Right now, four more bodies have been recovered. Twelve people are critical with burn injuries. The remaining 22 people have 20-25% burns and are receiving treatment. We will get more clarity in the next one or two hours," he added. (ANI)

