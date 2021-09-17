Nanded (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday congratulated Telangana and the regions of Marathawada and Nanded on Telangana Liberation Day and said that it is an extremely important day as these regions got freedom from the Nizami rule on this day.

The said regions got independence 13 months later than other parts of the nation got it i.e. August 15, 1947.

"It's an extremely important day for us. We got independence on August 15, 1947, while the region of Nanded, Telangana, Marathawada got independence after 13 months. I want to congratulate the people of Marathawada, Telangana, Nanded on this day," said the Home Minister at an event at the CRPF Training Centre in Nanded.

"Apart from Modiji's birthday, today is also the independence day of this region as this region got independence from the Nizami rule today. Bharat Ratna Sardar Patel with his grit and determination defeated the intentions of the rulers," said Shah.

On this day, for attaining the independence of this land, Swami Ramanand Tirtha, GovindBhai Shroff, Digambar Rao Bindu, Deo Singh Chauhan, many other stalwarts sacrificed their lives and fought for independence, added Shah.

"On one end, there were cruel forces of Nizams and they and the police fought them. Hence the country will not forget those sacrifices," further added Shah.

Telangana Liberation Day is usually celebrated on September 17 to remember the rebellion and the subsequent police action which led to the freedom of Hyderabad state from the Nizam's rule on September 17, 1948. (ANI)

