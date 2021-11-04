New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday extended his greetings to people on the occasion of Diwali.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Shah said, "Wishing everyone a very 'Happy Diwali'. May this great festival of light and happiness illuminate everyone's life with new energy, light, health and prosperity."

Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar and it is believed that on this day Lord Rama (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu) returned from a 14-year-long exile during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravan.

This year Diwali will be celebrated on Thursday, that is, November 4.

People celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers in order to commemorate the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extends his greetings to people on the occasion of Diwali and wished for the festival to bring "happiness, prosperity and good fortune." (ANI)

