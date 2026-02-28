New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed profound shock and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, while ensuring the injured receive the best possible medical assistance, following the fire incident occured at the Banasancha Ordnance Factory in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, that has led to the tragic loss of lives, with rescue operations currently underway at the site.

On X, he wrote, "The tragic fire accident at the Banasancha Ordnance Factory in Andhra Pradesh has caused profound shock due to the loss of lives. Rescue operations are ongoing at the incident site. The injured are receiving better medical assistance. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this incident and pray for the quick recovery of the injured. Deeply saddened by the tragic fire accident at a cracker factory in Andhra Pradesh. Rescue and relief operations are underway, and medical care is being provided to the injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the swift recovery of those affected."

Atleast eighteen people have died after a fire broke out in a firecracker manufacturing unit in Vetlapalem, Kakinada district, on Saturday. The condition of several injured persons is reported to be critical. Sagili Shan Mohan, Collector & District Magistrate have informed about th incident. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu spoke with officials regarding the same Kakinada accident. CM reviewed the explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Kakinada district.

The Chief Minister inquired about the causes of the accident and the ongoing rescue and relief operations at the site. Officials informed that around 20 people were working at Surya Fire Works where the accident occurred. Naidu expressed grief over the large number of firecracker workers losing their lives. The Chief Minister directed ministers and senior officials to visit the accident site. (ANI)

