Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday offered prayers at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan city of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

Shah is set to attend various events in Mathura and Gautam Buddh Nagar today that comprises door to door visit as part of campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Also Read | Chinar Corps in Collaboration With Putin Balan Group Inaugurates High Mast National Flag Shopian in Republic Day.

The Home Minister would also be attending effective voter communication in Mathura and Greater Noida.

The Home Minister's public engagements are significant as elections on 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases starting from February 10. The second phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections will be held on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh and the last phase will be conducted on March 7.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Woman Assaulted And Paraded In Shahdara Area; 4 Arrested.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)