New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will engage in talks with children of slain Jammu and Kashmir Policemen, soldiers and civilians as well as attend a 'Vijay Sankalp Rally' during his two-day visit to Maharashtra starting Saturday, top sources said.

Shah will engage in nearly a dozen public events during his hectic visit to Maharashtra's Nagpur and Kolhapur cities.

Shah is expected to reach Maharashtra by late Friday after finishing his day-long engagement in public programmes in Meghalaya, and start his Maharashtra visit by giving tribute to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar at Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur on Saturday morning.

The senior BJP leader will later participate in the wreath-laying ceremony on the Samadhi of Dr Hedgewar and Shri Guruji (MS Golwalkar) in Nagpur's Reshim Bagh, the RSS headquarters.

He will later engage in the celebration organized on the completion of 50 years of Lokmat Group at Nagpur's Suresh Bhatt Auditorium.

The minister will later attend a Cooperation conference organized by Dainik Sakal Time on Saturday evening at Tiptop Hotel in Pune.

Later on, Shah will interact with the children of soldiers, policemen and civilians who were martyred in Jammu and Kashmir at the J. W. Marriott hotel in Pune.

The minister will later release the Marathi translation of the 'Modi@20' book at Pandit Farms in Pune. Shah's hectic day-long schedule will end will Darshan and worship in Omkareshwar temple in Pune by late Saturday evening.

On Sunday, the Home Minister will inaugurate the first phase of the theme park 'Shiv Srishti' based on the life of Shivaji Maharaj in Pune's Ambegaon to mark the 393rd birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He will later worship in Mahalakshmi Temple in Kolhapur as well as garlanding of statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Shahu Ji Maharaj in the area.

He will later participate in the closing ceremony of the centenary festival organized on the completion of 100 years of the New Education Society in Kolhapur at Lohia High School in Kolhapur.

The two-day visit of Shah will culminate with a 'Vijay Sankalp Rally' at BJP Office on Sunday evening in Kolhapur. (ANI)

