New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid homage to Shri Basavanna on the occasion of Basava Jayanti in Bengaluru on Tuesday, as per a press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In his address, he said that Basavanna had set an example hundreds of years ago of universal and all-encompassing democracy in Kannada society through Anubhav Mandapam.

Basavanna gave beautiful and simple solutions through his sayings to the problems of every section of the society. He said that the youths must read Basavaanna's sayings along with their education because by reading Basavaanna's sayings, there will never be any problem in life, stated the press release.

The solution to all problems is visible in the words of Basavaanna, Shah said on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Basavanna. He said that not only Karnataka but also the country and the world should move ahead on the path of peace, harmony and inclusive democracy.

Shah said that the future of any country is built on its youths and their character. Knowledge has been worshipped continuously for 100 years in this college and many students here have made significant contributions to Karnataka and the country. This college has set many milestones. Since 2020, this college has been known as Nripatunga University. Today, it has been formally inaugurated and its logo has also been unveiled.

The Home Minister said that this year is the year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (the 75th Year of Independence). It is 75 years since our country attained independence and the people have contributed in their own ways in making the nation.

In this journey of 75 years, the country has crossed many destinations. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided that the 75th Year of Freedom is to be marked with important events.

The main objective of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is that the youths should take the country forward by imbibing the patriotism of our freedom fighters and getting to know them. Shah that the 75th year of Independence is also a time to make a resolution. Everyone should pledge that in the next 25 years, by contributing to the development of the country, we should fulfil the dream of the freedom fighters by making India a world leader by 2047, the centenary year of our Independence. He said that when 130 crore people take a pledge, the country takes 130 crore steps forward. (ANI)

