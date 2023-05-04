New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to the chief ministers of the states neighbouring Manipur, which has been hit by violence between tribals and the majority Meitei community, officials said.

The central government is closely monitoring the situation in Manipur and paramilitary forces are being mobilised from nearby states, they said.

Also Read | Kerala's First Transgender Bodybuilder Praveen Nath Dies by Suicide at His Residence in Thrissur.

The home minister has spoken to the chief ministers of the neighbouring states of Manipur in view of the situation in the violence-hit state, officials said.

The chief ministers with whom Shah had telephonic conversations were Neiphiu Rio (Nagaland), Zoramthanga (Mizoram) and Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam).

Also Read | Edible Oil Price Cut: Mother Dairy Slashes Rates of Dhara Cooking Oil by Rs 15-20; Check New Rates.

Clashes broke out in Manipur on Wednesday and they intensified overnight with counter-attacks being mounted by rival communities in retaliation to earlier attacks, after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a "Tribal Solidarity March" to protest the move to give Scheduled Tribe status to the majority Meitei community.

The state government on Thursday issued a "shoot at sight" order in "extreme cases" to contain spiralling violence in the state between tribals and the majority Meitei community which has displaced more than 9,000 people from their villages.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)