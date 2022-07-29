New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address the National Conference on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security' in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Chief Ministers of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, the Administrator of Chandigarh, Officers from the Border Security Force (BSF), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), as well as the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) chiefs of the respective states and the members of Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD), will also be present at the conference.

This is the first national conference where the Union Home Minister, Chief Ministers of different states and the different Drugs Enforcement Agencies will be on a common platform.

This shows the unwavering resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to free the country from the menace of drugs, a statement from Home Ministry said.

NCB teams in four different locations across the country-- Delhi, Chennai, Guwahati and Kolkata-- will dispose off more than 30,000 kg of drugs in front of Home Minister Amit Shah via video conferencing during the programme.

On the clarion call of PM Modi to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the statement said, the NCB under the leadership of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a pledge to destroy 75,000 kilograms of drugs on the 75th year of Independence.

NCB started the drug disposal campaign on June 1 this year, said the statement, adding "so far, about 51,217.8402 kgs of drugs have been disposed of by the NCB teams in 11 different states till July 29".

After the disposal of 30,468.784 kg of drugs was disposed before the Home Minister on Saturday, the statement mentioned that the total quantity will reach around 81,686.6242 kgs crossing NCB's target, which is a big achievement in the fight toward a drug-free India. (ANI)

