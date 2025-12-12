New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced that he will participate in an event being organised on Friday at Shri Vijaypuram in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to mark the 115th anniversary of Savarkar's iconic patriotic song 'Sagara Praan Talamala', written by him in memory of the motherland.

In a post on X, Shah described him as one of the rare revolutionaries who propelled the independence movement forward both materially and ideologically.

"Swatantryaveer Savarkar Ji was among those rare revolutionaries who advanced the freedom struggle in parallel, both materially and ideologically. On the occasion of the 115th anniversary of the immortal song 'Sagara Praan Talamala' written by him in memory of the motherland, I am eager to participate in the event organised tomorrow in Shri Vijaypuram (Andaman and Nicobar) and pay homage to his memory. @RSSorg's Sarsanghchalak, the esteemed Shri Mohan Bhagwat Ji, will grace the event as the chief guest," he wrote on X post.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, commonly referred to as Veer Savarkar, was born on May 28, 1883, in Bhagur.

Regarded as one of the most influential freedom fighters, Savarkar was not only a lawyer but also an activist, writer, and politician.

Savarkar was also a leading figure in the 'Hindu Mahasabha. Savarkar began participating in the freedom movement while still a high school student and continued to do so while attending Fergusson College in Pune.

He became active with groups such as India House and the Free India Society while studying law in the United Kingdom. He also published books promoting revolutionary methods to achieve total Indian independence.

He gained prominence for his book "Hindutva: Who is a Hindu?" and several others that he authored.

In 1911, Savarkar was sentenced to 50 years in the cellular jail of Andamans, also known as Kala Pani, for revolting against the Morley-Minto reforms (Indian Councils Act 1909). After several mercy petitions, he was released in 1924, on the condition that he would not participate in politics. (ANI)

