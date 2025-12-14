Kakching [Manipur], December 14 (ANI): Security forces recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition from Moltinchan Village under Sugnu Police Station in Manipur's Kakching district, officials said.

The seized items included one SLR without magazine, a locally made bolt-action sniper rifle with empty magazine, one double-barrelled shotgun (DBBL), one single-barrelled shotgun (SBBL), a locally made pistol with empty magazine, a 36 HE hand grenade without detonator, an empty magazine of 7.62 LMG, three tube launchers, 15 SLR rounds, five stun shells, and a 51 mm HE bomb.

The recovery occurred on Saturday as part of intensified security operations in the district to curb the circulation of illegal arms and enhance public safety.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation on the same day, Manipur Police arrested an active member of the militant organisation People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) PRO on Saturday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Thangjam Priyobarta Singh, also known as Yokkhatpa, aged 35. He is a resident of Kumbi Mayai Leikai, located in the Bishnupur district.

Earlier, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Police and CRPF, seized 50,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 12.5 crores from a vehicle in Jiribam, Manipur and apprehended two individuals on Saturday, Assam Rifles said in a press release on December 6.

Acting on specific intelligence on drug trafficking, Assam Rifles in Jiribam launched a joint operation with the Police and CRPF. In a joint operation, 50,000 WY/R tablets, valued at about Rs 12.5 crore, were recovered."The team successfully intercepted a narcotics consignment, leading to the recovery of 50,000 WY/R tablets worth about Rs 12.5 crore, which was being transported in a vehicle. Two individuals in possession of mobile handsets were also apprehended, who were later handed over to Jiribam Police," Assam Rifles said. (ANI)

