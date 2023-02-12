New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold two rallies and a roadshow in poll-bound Tripura on Sunday.

Shah will begin his day by visiting Mata Tripura Sundari Temple at around 11 am in Udaipur town of Tripura.

He will then address two rallies as part of the Vijay Sankalp Rally in the state.

First, he will hold the rally in Chandipur in the Unakoti district at 12 pm and later in Bishramganj town in Sepahijala district at 2 pm.

Later in the day at around 4 pm, the Home Minister will hold a road show in the Pratapgarh Assembly constituency.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed two rallies in poll-bound Tripura, giving a boost to the BJP's campaign, as he attacked the Left-Congress alliance in the state saying they have ignored the interests of the poor.

Addressing public meetings at Ambassa and Radhakishorepur, PM Modi said that the BJP is committed to honouring the pride of tribals and to their overall development.

He said the BJP government had worked to empower women in the state and they now feel a sense of security.

In the rally in Ambassa, PM Modi talked about the work done in Tripura during five years of BJP-led government.

"I had promised "HIRA" (Highways, Internet ways, Railways and Airways) in Tripura and people could see the delivery of projects. The work of doubling the length of National Highways in Tripura is at a high pace," he said.

Prime Minister said the 'tri-shakti' of housing, health and income is empowering the people of the state.

He said PM Awas Yojana has changed the lives of the poor people and three lakh pucca houses for the poor have been constructed.

He said the BJP government is focussing on increasing the income of people in Tripura.

Money has been transferred into the bank accounts of farmers under PM-Kisan. "Under our rule, farmers are reaping the benefits of MSP (minimum support price)," he said.

He alleged that CPI-M cadres had influence in police stations earlier but now there is the rule of law in the state.

PM Modi said that BJP has worked for making Tripura free of fear and violence.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the state again on Monday.

In the previous polls, the BJP-led alliance ousted the Left Front government creating a record.

Elections will be held on 60 seats in Tripura on February 16. The counting of votes will be held on March 2.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is contesting 55 seats while its partner Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) is contesting five. (ANI)

