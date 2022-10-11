Sitab Diara, Oct 11 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the birthplace of Jayaprakash Narayanan, popularly known as JP, in Bihar's Saran district on Tuesday to attend the 120th birth anniversary celebrations of the socialist icon.

Accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Shah will reach Sitab Diara via Varanasi.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Blackmails Minor Girl With Obscene Photos, Extorts Rs 25,000 in Bhandup; Held.

He will unveil a life-size statue of JP in Sitab Diara and address a public gathering.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the home minister's visit, officials said.

Also Read | Mulayam Singh Yadav Last Rites: Sefai Prepares To Bid Adieu to Samajwadi Party Patriarch.

This will be Shah's second visit to Bihar after the BJP was ousted from power in the state. Earlier, he visited Purnea and Kishanganj in the Seemanchal region on September 23.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)