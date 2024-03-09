Patna (Bihar) [India], March 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the statue of freedom fighter Kailashpati Mishra in Patna on Saturday.

"Today, the statue of freedom fighter and former Governor revered Kailashpati Mishra was unveiled in Patna. Kailashpati played an active role in the Indian independence movement," Shah said in a post on 'X'.

The Union Minister also added that Mishra, who was the first state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar, was an early member of the Jan Sangh and had bravely faced the Emergency.

"Committed to democratic values, Mishra had bravely faced the Emergency and had expanded nationalist ideas as an early member of Jan Sangh and the first Bihar state president of BJP. This statue of Mishra ji will become an inspiration for dedication and sacrifice for the nation and will continue to show direction to the future generations," Shah added.

Amit Shah's Bihar visit today is his first after the formation of the new government in January 2024 with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (ANI)

