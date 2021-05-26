Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 26 (ANI): Two empty magazines of an AK-47 rifle, a grenade and 30 rounds of an assault rifle have been recovered by the Joint Forces of the Indian Army during a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, officials said on Wednesday.

The operation took place at the Naranag forest and an FIR has been registered under section 7/25 Indian Arms Act 3/4 of the Explosive Act at the Kangan Police Station.

Further investigation is underway.

In a similar incident earlier last week, two pistols and eleven bullets were recovered during a joint operation of Army and Jammu Kashmir police in Mahra village of Surankote in Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

The operation was launched jointly by the Army and the police during which arms and ammunition were found kept hidden in the area. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)