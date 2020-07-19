Amravati, Jul 19 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Amravati district rose by 49 to 1,277 on Sunday, an official said.

Two persons have succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 41.

A total of 47 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 800, he said.

The district now has 436 active cases under treatment.

Meanwhile, Amravati Municipal Corporation health officer Dr Vishal Kale on Sunday said he had resigned due to work pressure.

However, Kale later told PTI that he would take back his "resignation" on Monday.

"It is true that I have put in my papers due to work stress. But after talking to AMC commissioner, I am going to withdraw my resignation tomorrow," he said.

Kale said he was unable to handle work pressure in view of growing number of cases and factors like inadequate staff and long working hours.

