Amravati, Nov 15 (PTI) Former Maharashtra agriculture minister and BJP leader Anil Bonde and 13 others were arrested on Monday in connection with the violence that erupted in Amravati city on November 13 wherein stones were hurled at shops during the bandh called by BJP, police said.

Besides Bonde, Amravati district BJP president Nivedita Chaudhary, city Mayor Chetan Gawande, BJP state spokesperson Shivrai Kulkarni were also arrested. They all were produced before a court that granted them bail.

Police have so far registered cases against 14,673 people under 26 different offences in connection with the back to back incidents of violence on Friday and Saturday in Amravati city.

On Friday, a rally was taken out by Raza Academy without permission in protest against the purported incidents of communal violence in Tripura during which stones were hurled at different places. The day after a mob hurled stones at shops in Rajkamal Chowk and nearby areas during the bandh called by BJP, following which a curfew was clamped in Amravati city for four days and Internet services were shut down.

On Sunday, the curfew was expanded to include four more towns in the district after local BJP leaders staged a protest.

"Offences were registered against 8,364 people and nine of them arrested in connection with the violence caused during Raza Academy's march to the Amravati district collectorate on November 12, for which no permission was sought," Amravati Police said in a release.

Police have registered cases against 6,309 people and arrested 53 of them for the November 13 violence and seized arms from them, it said, adding that nine policemen, including an officer, were injured in stone-pelting by BJP and other organisations.

Police have formed separate teams for investigating both incidents.

Anil Bonde, who was detained at Nandgaon Khandeshwar on Sunday, was arrested from his home this morning while other BJP leaders and at least two members of the VHP surrendered before the police, following which they were arrested.

Police have launched a search to trace MLC Pravin Pote for his alleged role in the violence.

Police said the violence that erupted on Friday damage property worth Rs 5.15 lakh.

Meanwhile, the curfew was relaxed for two hours between 2 pm and 4 pm on Monday. However, internet services remained suspended.

"The law and order situation is being reviewed and a final call on the curfew would be taken only on the instructions of the state Home ministry," said Amravati police commissioner Aarti Singh.

