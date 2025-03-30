Amritsar (Punjab), [India] March 30 (ANI): In a well-coordinated joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) intelligence wing and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), on Sunday successfully apprehended a narcotics smuggler and seized a packet of suspected heroin near Kathunangal Toll Plaza in Amritsar Rural on March 29, according to a BSF press statement.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of a smuggler linked to foreign-based associates, the operation was meticulously executed during the night hours. The suspect was intercepted, and upon searching, security personnel recovered one suspected heroin packet weighing 545 grams (gross) along with a Bullet motorcycle from his possession, the statement added.

The apprehended smuggler is a resident of Sodhi Nagar village in the Ferozepur district. During initial questioning, he admitted to having connections with a foreign-based narcotics syndicate.

As per the BSF statement, this successful operation is a part of ongoing coordinated efforts between the BSF and Punjab Police to curb smuggling activities along the International Border. The apprehension of this smuggler along with the heroin consignment highlights the professional competence and dedication of BSF troops in securing the nation's borders and combating cross-border smuggling activities.

Earlier, on March 22, a joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police seized suspected heroin and opium during a raid in a border village of the Ferozepur district.

According to an official statement, acting on specific intelligence inputs provided by the BSF Intelligence Wing, the team conducted a raid at a suspected house in Gatti Rajoke village, leading to the recovery of two packets of suspected heroin (gross weight: 1.076 kg) and one packet of suspected opium (gross weight: 2.192 kg).

The suspected smuggler, however, managed to evade arrest before the raid.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the accused, officials said. The recovered packets were wrapped with adhesive tape and had improvised metal rings attached, suggesting that they were airdropped using drones from across the border.

This well-coordinated operation is part of the ongoing crackdown against narco-smuggling in Punjab. The seizure underscores the relentless efforts of BSF personnel, who remain steadfast in their commitment to securing the borders and curbing cross-border smuggling activities. (ANI)

