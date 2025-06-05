Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 5 (ANI): The Punjab Police has busted two international drug-trafficking cartels and arrested six persons, including a female associate of a drug smuggler, leading to a recovery of 4 kg of Heroin.

Speaking to ANI, Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, "As per the order by the Chief Minister's directive against war drugs, the Commissionerate police in Amritsar have achieved great success. We have recovered four kg of heroin, which came from across the border by drone. We have arrested six accused, including one woman."

Also Read | Amazon Marketplace Fee: E-Commerce Giant Announces INR 5 Flat Shopping Fee on Orders for All Including Prime Customers, Know How You Can Get Exemption and Refund.

"The important thing about this is that a Tarn Taran native man who is a smuggler was active for a long time, and he worked with livestock to hide his drug trade. He used to show that he was involved in goat rearing as a trade. However, he owns a big, luxurious house. An Innova vehicle has also been recovered from him," Commissioner Bhullar said.

He also mentioned the 60-year-old woman, associated with a big fish Ranjit alias Cheeta, who is currently lodged in Jail.

Also Read | Mahua Moitra Marries Pinaki Misra: TMC MP Ties the Knot With BJD Leader in Germany, Say Reports (See Pic).

"Jasbir Kaur, a 60-year-old woman, was found to be associated with Ranjit Cheeta, a major player who ran a drug cartel and is currently in jail. She, along with others, maintained close links with Pakistan-based smugglers. They had several communication channels with them and used drones to bring in consignments across the international border," the Amritsar Commissioner said.

Punjab Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, posted on X and confirmed the seizure.

"In a major crackdown on cross-border drug smuggling, Amritsar Commissionerate Police busts two international narco-trafficking cartels, arresting six persons, including a female associate of a drug smuggler and recovers 4 Kg Heroin. Preliminary investigation reveals that one module is operated by Sevenbir, who is in direct contact with #Pak-based smugglers. He received heroin consignments and operated under the guise of livestock trade," the DGP posted.

"Another accused, Jasbir Kaur, is linked to the cartel of the infamous smuggler Ranjeet @ Cheeta and maintains contact with smugglers in both #India and across the border. @PunjabPoliceInd remains resolute in dismantling drug syndicates and safeguarding youth from the grip of narcotics," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)