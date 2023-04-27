Aligarh (UP), Apr 27 (PTI) The Aligarh Muslim University Teachers' Association election will be held in June, three years after the term of previous office-bearers ended.

Prof Imrana Naseem, who was designated as the chief election officer at the general body meeting of the association on March 16, said although the term of office bearers ended in April 2020, elections could not be held on one pretext or the other.

Teachers at the university had been raising this issue for the past two years. Yet the university authorities kept postponing the election citing various reasons, including the Covid pandemic.

Polling for various posts in the teacher's body will be held in the first week of June, Prof Naseem said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a group of senior faculty members on Thursday launched a mass contact drive to highlight their demand for holding elections to various governing bodies of the university.

A spokesperson of the association said, "Teachers would intensify their protest in the coming days if the university authorities do not concede their demand for restoration of democratic rights of teachers at AMU."

