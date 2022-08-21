New Delhi [India] August 21 (ANI): Billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra on Sunday shared a motivational post remembering "advice" from the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. His social media post was directed at the youth of the nation and their health.

It is said that health is wealth and Anand Mahindra's Twitter post significantly proved the proverb right. Taking to Twitter, the chairman of Mahindra Group shared "advice" from the late ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala that he once mentioned during an interview with a popular media house.

Mahindra's post was captioned as "This post is being widely shared. At the last stage of his life, Rakesh gave the most valuable and profitable investment advice ever. It's advice that is worth billions and the best part is, it requires investing your time, not your money. #SundayThoughts".

The post also attached a screenshot of an old news report where the late investor Jhunjhunwala said that he failed to invest in good health and further urged everyone to invest more in health. "My worst investment has been my health. I would encourage everybody to invest the most in that".

In the caption of the post, the Mahindra Group's chairman used the hashtag "Sunday Thoughts", as the post was shared on Sunday morning.

The post emphasised the health of the population which people usually tend to ignore in front of their work, responsibilities and other life happenings.

The post within hours of being posted received over 8,000 likes and many views from the netizens in the post's comment section. (ANI)

