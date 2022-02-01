Port Blair, Feb 1 (PTI) The number of active COVID-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands has come down to 365 as 54 more people were cured of the disease and 17 tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Tuesday.

Single-day recoveries outnumbered new infections in the Union Territory for the second consecutive day, he said.

The active caseload was at 402 the previous day.

The fresh cases raised the tally in the archipelago to 9,794, while 9,300 people have recuperated from the disease so far, he said.

Of the new patients, four have travel history and 13 were detected during contact tracing.

Thirty-four fresh cases of the coronavirus infection were reported on January 30.

The death toll remained at 129 in the archipelago as no new fatality due to the disease was registered in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The local administration has adopted an approach of tracking, testing and treating, he said.

Altogether 6,04,194 people have been inoculated in the Union Territory.

Over 6.84 lakh sample tests have been conducted for COVID-19 till Monday, and the positivity rate stood at 1.43 per cent, the official added.

