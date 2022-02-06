Port Blair, Feb 6 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands logged 13 new COVID-19 cases, three less than the previous day, pushing the total caseload to 9,896, a health department official said on Sunday.

Of the 13 new cases, 12 were detected during contact tracing and one during testing at the airport, he said.

The union territory now has 214 active COVID-19 cases, while 9,553 patients have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 129 as no fresh fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours.

The administration has tested 6,87,150 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.44 per cent.

A total of 6,05,113 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine in the union territory so far, the official added.

