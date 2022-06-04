Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed concern over the latest gas leak incident in a Visakhapatnam laboratory in which around 200 workers fell ill.

He demanded strict action against the culprits in the incident.

Naidu demanded that all necessary medical treatment should be given to the affected workers.

He said the state government should take stringent action against those responsible for the gas leak at Achyuthapuram SEZ.

The TDP chief said that the factories' management and the government were not learning any lessons even after the huge loss of lives in the LG Polymers factory in Vishakhapatnam. "The failure of the government departments and absence of monitoring has become a curse for the public," he said.

Further, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh condemned the government for allegedly not showing any concern to stop gas leak incidents in factories.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday constituted a committee to ascertain the cause of the gas leak incident at a laboratory in Vishakhapatnam.

The joint committee has been constituted by District Collector. The committee was formed after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered a detailed investigation into the accident and asked the authorities to take measures for avoiding such incidents in future. Also, he directed the Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath to visit the accident site.

As many as 178 women workers on Friday fell ill following a gas leak at the laboratory in Atchutapuram of Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh Industrial Minister Gudivada Amarnath informed.

The workers fell sick after they inhaled the poisonous gas that leaked at Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd and gradually took the toll of those affected from the initial 87 at the noon to 178 in the evening.

Earlier on Friday, the Superintendent of Police Gowthami Sali had said that the workers were taken to a hospital and their condition was reported "stable with no casualties so far".

After the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister enquired about the details of the incident and directed officials to provide better treatment to those who had fallen ill.

The officials informed that the situation has been stabilised while the women working at the unit have been evacuated and those who have fallen ill were out of danger.

The investigation is underway. The cause of the leak is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

