At least nine devotees are feared dead and several others injured in a stampede at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, on November 1. The tragedy struck during Ekadashi celebrations, when thousands had gathered for darshan, leading to massive overcrowding and chaos. A disturbing video from the site shows the aftermath of the stampede with many devotees, mostly women, holding onto the injured ones near a staircase. Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot, moving the injured to nearby hospitals and restoring order. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the tragedy and directed officials to ensure prompt medical aid and relief measures. Tirupati Stampede: 4 Dead, Several Injured in Stampede at Vishnu Nivasam During Distribution of Vaikunta Dwara Sarva Darshan Tokens, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Expresses Shock (Videos).

CM Naidu Expresses Grief Over Kasibugga Stampede Tragedy

శ్రీకాకుళం జిల్లాలోని కాశీబుగ్గ వెంకటేశ్వర ఆలయంలో జరిగిన తొక్కిసలాట ఘటనపై ముఖ్యమంత్రి చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు గారు దిగ్భ్రాంతిని వ్యక్తం చేసారు. దైవ దర్శనానికి వచ్చిన భక్తులు ఇలా మరణించడం అత్యంత విషాదకరం అన్నారు. మృతుల కుటుంబాలకు ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియజేసారు. గాయాల పాలైన వారికి… — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) November 1, 2025

Stampede at Kasibugga Temple During Ekadashi Darshan

Srikakulam (AP): Tragedy at Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga, where several devotees were injured amid a heavy rush during Ekadashi. Overcrowding led to chaos before police intervened and brought the situation under control.#Srikakulam #AndhraPradesh #Temple #Stampede pic.twitter.com/tT9OVjoQb3 — Pinky Rajpurohit 🇮🇳 (@Madrassan_Pinky) November 1, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of CMO Andhra Pradesh). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

