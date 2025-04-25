New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Friday and extended wholehearted support to the Central Government in the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Condemning the attack in the strongest terms, Chandrababu Naidu described it as "an act of cowardice" and assured the Prime Minister that "we are with you, and the whole country stands with you in whatever decision you take in the interest of the nation."

He expressed confidence in Modi's strong and stable leadership to guide the country through such difficult times.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister for his continued support to Andhra Pradesh's development journey. He conveyed gratitude for the progress on the Polavaram Project and briefed him about ongoing works.

He also thanked the Prime Minister for considering the sanction of the BPCL Refinery and Petrochemical Complex in the state, noting that early finalisation of the ARAMCO partnership would bring added advantages to the project.

Chandrababu Naidu appreciated the proactive assistance of the Union Government in facilitating projects like the NTPC expansion and the Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel plant. He also acknowledged the Prime Minister's role in advancing the long-pending demand for Scheduled Caste categorisation in Andhra Pradesh.

Inviting PM Modi to visit Amaravati for its relaunch, the Chief Minister said the vision for the capital as a futuristic and inclusive city. He welcomed the Prime Minister's suggestions on the city's development, including adopting the Miyawaki model for urban afforestation, which the state government will implement.

Naidu also extended a personal invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Srisailam, reinforcing the state's deep cultural heritage and the Centre's continued support for Andhra Pradesh's progress. (ANI)

