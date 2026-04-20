Coimbatore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, while campaigning in Coimbatore in support of NDA candidates, launched a sharp attack on the DMK government in Tamil Nadu.

"Instead, he accused the party of focusing on corruption, neglecting law and order issues, and rising drug and illicit liquor consumption, and burdening people with debt over the past five years," it added.

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CM Naidu claimed that the "DMK's political graph has declined significantly". He further alleged a rise in crime, stating that "crimes against women have increased by 50%, while crimes against Scheduled Castes have risen by 39%."

Highlighting issues related to liquor, he said that "deaths due to spurious liquor have increased, with 22 people dying in 2023 and 60 in 2024"

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He also accused the government of "collecting Rs 10 extra per bottle", alleging that even alcohol consumers are being exploited.

He further criticised the DMK for allegedly "disrespecting the Hindu Dharma" and accused the party of "creating divisions" and "hatred among the people of Tamil Nadu."

CM requested people to "vote for change" and "choose" the AIADMK-led NDA govt in the state, it added.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)