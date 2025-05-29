Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be delivering a keynote address at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Business Summit 2025, being held on May 30 in New Delhi. For the same, he will be arriving in Delhi on Thursday night.

Chief Minister Naidu will be addressing the Summit themed "Building Trust: India Moment, Global Imperative, Growth & Development."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Slams TMC Over Murshidabad Violence, Teacher Scam; Describes West Bengal Govt As 'Nirmam Sarkar' (Watch Video).

The CII summit aims to bring together India's top policymakers, business leaders, and thought leaders to shape the country's economic agenda.

The Chief Minister will also be addressing a special plenary session titled "Driving Economic Growth and Sustainability: The Andhra Pradesh Blueprint" from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm on May 30.

Also Read | Wipro Layoffs: IT Giant Shuts Down Baddi Factory in Himachal Pradesh Without Notice, 80 Employees Affected Amid Labour Dispute and Financial Losses, Say Reports.

His address will highlight the state's strategic roadmap under the Swarna Andhra Vision 2047, focusing on accelerated economic growth, inclusive development, industrial resurgence, and innovation-led transformation.

As per his schedule, the Chief Minister will travel from Kadapa to New Delhi in the late hours on May 29. He will proceed to his official residence at 1, Janpath, and later attend the CII Special Plenary Session at the Taj Palace Hotel. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)