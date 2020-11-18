Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday directed the collectors to complete the preparatory work to distribute house sites and grounding of the housing programme.

He addressed the district collectors through video conference, CMO informed.

Around 15.10 lakhs house will be taken up for construction under Phase-1 on December 25. Beneficiaries will receive D-form pattas on the same day.

CM said that 'Pedalandariki illu'- 'housing for all' will be one of the main flagship programme for the Government under 'Navaratnalu'. He stated that this would boost the state economy and further encourage employment in the urban/rural areas. CM instructed the officials that mapping and geo-tagging of the houses of the selected beneficiaries should be completed by December 10.

Speaking further on the launch of YSR Jagananna Thodu, officials briefed chief minister that around 9.69 lakh beneficiaries have been identified. The scheme is to be launched on November 25. CM instructed the officials to ensure that all the loan accounts of all the sanctioned beneficiaries should be immediately opened.

The chief minister directed the district collectors to expedite the completion of material component works like Grama sachivalayam buildings, RBKs, YSR health clinics, YSR pre-primary buildings, and bulk milk cooling units. The district collectors shall monitor the works effectively and ensure progress is achieved, according to the CMO.

Congratulating the district collectors for their leadership during the COVID times, CM directed the collectors to continue focusing on case management to further reduce positive cases and save lives. The Government's target to have 100,000 arogya mitras by the end of this year.

Each empanelled public and private hospital will have at least one Arogya Mitra to support beneficiary verification, authentication, query management, grievance redressal, and handling emergency cases. CM directed the officials to complete the recruitment by December 10. (ANI)

