Amaravati, Apr 25 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday condoled the passing of former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan.

Naidu described him as “a scientist par excellence” who made an indelible mark on space and education, including the National Education Policy 2020.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: NC-JCM To Submit Common Memorandum With Proposals on Fitment Factor, Minimum Wage and Employee Benefits.

"His passing is a huge loss to the nation and the global scientific community," Naidu said in a post on 'X', offering prayers and condolences to the bereaved family and colleagues.

Kasturirangan, a Padma Vibhushan awardee, was the architect of India's High Energy Astronomy Observatory, a milestone in Indian space science under his leadership, Naidu added.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Revokes All Existing Visas Issued to Pakistani Nationals, Except Long Term, Diplomatic and Official Visas With Effect From April 27 (Watch Video).

Former CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep sadness over the loss of a legend who also championed environmental causes and visionary educational reforms.

"An eminent scientist, visionary educator, and passionate environmentalist, he leaves an indelible mark on India's space history. My tributes to this legend. May his soul rest in peace," Reddy said in a post on 'X'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)