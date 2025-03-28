Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit Chennai on Friday to participate in the 'All India Research Scholars Summit-2025,' organised at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.

The event aims to "foster research collaborations, industry engagement, and academic excellence," bringing in various scholars, academicians, industry leaders, and innovators from diverse fields. The event is also a job fair for the students of IIT Madras.

Also Read | Kathua Encounter: 3 Terrorists Killed, 3 Cops Dead, 7 Security Personnel Injured As Anti-Terror Operation Continues on Day 6 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Andhra Chief Minister's itinerary, he will depart from Gannavaram Airport to Chennai at 10.15 AM today, and will arrive at the IIT Madras campus by 11.30 AM.

He is set to spend the next three hours, till 2.30 PM, at the summit.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Stuffs Body in Suitcase and Informs In-Laws on Call; Arrested From Pune.

The Summit and job fair is being held for 4 days and started yesterday, on March 27, and will conclude on March 30 (Sunday).

The director of IITM, Kamakoti Veezhinathan, underlined the importance of the platform to serve as a way for researchers to collaborate with each other.

"Research and innovation are the cornerstones of a progressive society. AIRSS 2025 serves as a platform for young scholars to exchange ideas, collaborate with industry leaders, and contribute to the nation's scientific and technological advancements. IIT Madras is proud to host this summit, fostering an environment of knowledge-sharing and academic excellence. We invite researchers from across India to participate and make this event a grand success," the IITM Director said.

Apart from the Andhra CM, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and former Special Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs Sivagami Sundari Nanda are also speakers at the event. Apart from that, the Directors of IIT Guwahati, Bombay, Kanpur, Jammu, and BHU are also set to speak at the event.

Earlier on March 27, CM Naidu, while reaffirming the importance of the Polavaram project, said that it is the state's lifeline and that it is the state government's responsibility to do justice to the displaced who sacrificed everything for the project.

"Rehabilitation of all the displaced will be completed before the water is released from the project. The project will be inaugurated only after that," Chandrababu Naidu, who is on a visit to Polavaram, said during an interaction with the displaced.

The Chief Minister had inspected the ongoing project works from an aerial view.

The Chief Minister told the displaced that very little compensation was paid to the displaced before the TDP-led NDA came to power in 2014 and stated that after the NDA came to power, Rs 4,311 crores were paid to them.

He remarked, "The party that assumed power in 2019 did not even think about the displaced even once in the five-year term, and there are no indications that it even considered even once the problems being faced by the displaced." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)