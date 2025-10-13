Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 13 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Monday, a press release by the CMO said.

The meeting is scheduled for 4:45 pm today.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister will extend an invitation to the Prime Minister to attend two key upcoming events, including the 'Super GST - Super Savings' programme proposed to be held in Kurnool, which aims to highlight the union and state governments' initiatives in promoting the latest next-gen GST reform and the 'CII Partnership Summit 2025', scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.

The summit is expected to bring together industry leaders, investors, and policymakers from across the globe to explore new avenues of collaboration and investment in Andhra Pradesh, the CMO said.

As part of his Delhi visit, CM Naidu will also sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Department and Google. The event will take place in Delhi on Tuesday.

This landmark agreement pertains to the establishment of Asia's first Google Data Centre in Visakhapatnam, marking a significant milestone in Andhra Pradesh's journey towards digital transformation and technological excellence.

The Chief Minister is expected to attend the MoU event between 10:00 AM and 12:00 PM. IT Minister Nara Lokesh, senior Google representatives, and Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Ashwini Vaishnaw will also be present at the event.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, PM Modi congratulated CM N Chandrababu Naidu on completing 15 years as Chief Minister.

PM Modi extended his best wishes, saying that Naidu's futuristic vision and commitment to good governance have remained constant throughout his political career.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Spoke to Chandrababu Naidu Garu and congratulated him on completing 15 years as Chief Minister. His futuristic vision and commitment to good governance have remained constant through his political career."

"I have worked closely with Chandrababu Garu on numerous occasions, starting from the time we both were Chief Ministers in the early 2000s. Wishing him the very best as he passionately works for the welfare of Andhra Pradesh," he added. (ANI)

