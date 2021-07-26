Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) observed the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Monday here at 'Victory at Sea' War Memorial on the Beach Road.

A 50-men Guard of Honour was paraded on the occasion. Vice Admiral Sreekumar Nair placed the floral wreath, which was followed by the observance of a two-minute silence.

Apart from the Vice-Admiral, various defence and civil dignitaries attended the solemn wreath-laying ceremony. City Police commissioner Manush Kumar Sinha also paid homage to the heroes of the Kargil War.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, remembering the sacrifices and valour of heroes of the Kargil war, said their bravery motivates the country every day.

"We remember their sacrifices. We remember their valour. Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas we pay homage to all those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation. Their bravery motivates us every single day," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who fought bravely in Operation Vijay. (ANI)

