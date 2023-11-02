Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy presented the Dr YSR Lifetime Achievement and Dr YSR Achievement Awards 2023 to 27 individuals and institutions on Wednesday.

The awards were presented to 27 individuals and institutions for their invaluable contributions to the fields of agriculture, arts and culture, Telugu language and literature, sports, medicine and health, media and social service.

The presentation of the awards for the third consecutive year coincided with the Andhra Pradesh Formation Day.

Dr YSR's wife YS Vijayamma also attended the programme as a guest.

Congratulating the awardees, CM Reddy said that the government has been following the tradition of felicitating personalities and institutions by presenting the Dr YSR Awards for their contribution to enriching and influencing society in multiple ways.

He said the awards were instituted in memory of his father and former Andhra Chief Minister, Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who was an embodiment of Telugu culture, pride and courage and who worked for the uplift of the poor and villages.

"Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy had changed the course of the State history in agriculture, education, medical, health and housing sectors," he said, adding that it is a matter of pride that several great persons who have carved a niche for themselves and enriched society in their respective fields have won the awards.

The recipients have dedicated their lives to the development of agriculture, handlooms, folklore, drama, rationalism, service and other sectors, the Andhra CM observed.

Describing the awardees as our national wealth, the Chief Minister said that social justice has been rendered in the selection of the recipients and wished them well.

In his address, Governor Abdul Nazeer said, "Dr YSR won the hearts of Telugu people across the world through the implementation of various welfare schemes and alleviating the lives of the BPL people."

In his opening remarks, GVD Krishna Mohan, Advisor to Government (Communications), said, "The selection of the awardees was done purely on merit."

He further thanked the Chief Minister for giving full liberty to the screening committee in the selection process.

While a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a bronze figurine of Dr YSR, a memento, and a citation were presented to each of the recipients of the Dr YSR Lifetime Achievement Award, the recipients of Dr YSR Achievement Award were presented with a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a memento, and a commendation letter. (ANI)

