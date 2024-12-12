Amaravati, Dec 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Thursday welcomed the Union Cabinet's approval for the 'One Nation One Election' bill, calling it a major statement for aspirational India's uninterrupted development.

Today, the Union Cabinet approved the bills to implement 'One Nation, One Election', and they are likely to be introduced in the Parliament in the ongoing Winter session.

"One Nation-One Election' Bill approved by Union Cabinet on December 12 is a major statement on behalf of aspirational India for uninterrupted development. More so, when our Nation has resolved to realise 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) by 2047, when we celebrate 100 years of our Independence from foreign role (rule)," said Yadav in a post on X.

According to the Health Minister, the bill's approval was an outcome of the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Scattered elections across the country year-round for Lok Sabha, State Assemblies and local bodies are adversely impacting the development process, besides incurring huge expenditure, he said.

"We don't have luxury of time to catch up with developed nations. 'One Nation-One Election' resolve leads to united effort by 145 crore Indians to make our country Viksit Bharat," Yadav added.

