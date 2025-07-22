Amaravati, July 22 (PTI) With a focus to encourage normal deliveries in Andhra Pradesh, the state government on Tuesday introduced a special midwife scheme to reduce cesarean deliveries and promote normal childbirth across the state.

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav approved the programme, wherein in the first phase over 1,200 well-trained midwives will be appointed in nearly 86 government hospitals where annual deliveries range from 600 to over 6,000.

A comprehensive job chart will be prepared outlining the services and duties to be provided at various stages, aiming to enhance the quality of maternity care under this scheme.

"The state health department has placed special focus on reducing cesarean deliveries and to this end, Yadav has approved a scheme to promote natural deliveries through well-trained midwives," said an official press release.

According to the release, currently, staff nurses handle maternity services without sufficient training, causing more cesarean cases.

Selected nurses will undergo 18-month intensive training covering antenatal, delivery and postnatal care.

Trained midwives will assist pregnant women during outpatient consultations, offer health advice, educate on nutrition, exercises and explain the benefits of natural deliveries in simple terms.

After childbirth, midwives will monitor mother-baby health, promote breastfeeding, build mother-child bonding, and address common postnatal issues, improving care quality in government hospitals.

The scheme costs Rs 2.5 lakh per nurse, including stipend.

According to the health minister, of all the deliveries in the state during the last financial year over 56 per cent were cesareans. Out of the total deliveries, 41.40 per cent were C-section in government hospitals while 67.71 per cent were C-section in private hospitals.

The scheme, supported by the National Health Mission, will expand to primary health centres in tribal and rural areas, ensuring every delivery receives quality care, the release added.

